Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Socialite’s legal team want three of her accusers’ lawyers to testify

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team is seeking to call lawyers who represent three of her accusers to testify when her defence case opens on Thursday.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys said in court filings they intend to call Jack Scarola, Brad Edwards and Robert Glassman as witnesses to ask them about multi-million dollar payouts their clients received from a compensation fund set up for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Alison Nathan to block the three lawyers from having to testify.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses when her defence opens on Thursday, including three who have requested to testify anonymously.

Meanwhile, Ms Maxwell is “unlikely” to testify in her defence as she is “too fragile”, her family’s spokesman told The Telegraph.

The socialite’s family and friends are concerned about how the 59-year-old would hold up in the witness box.

It comes as two judges in New York ruled that a secret Jeffrey Epstein settlement deal that Prince Andrew says shields him from a sexual assault lawsuit should be made public.

The deal was signed in 2009 between Epstein and Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who is suing Prince Andrew for allegedly having sex with her three times when she was 17.

He strongly denies the allegations.

