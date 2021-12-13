Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Prosecutors rest case after witness says Epstein lured her with gifts

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Day 7

The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell following a day of testimony from Annie Farmer, the only accuser to use her full name.

Ms Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for her convicted sex offender partner Jeffrey Epstein from the 1990s onwards. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

However, her accusers have testified that she was instrumental in the late financier’s crimes and even participated.

Ms Farmer, the fourth accuser from the indictment against Ms Maxwell, described in detail being groped by Epstein, instructed to rub his feet by Ms Maxwell, and being massaged naked by the disgraced socialite. Her testimony was supported by statements from her mother and high school boyfriend.

In ten days of testimony, the prosecution called more than 20 witnesses. The defence team says it will take between two and four days for them to lay out their case. The trial was originally expected to last up to six weeks but looks like it may well end much sooner.

Show latest update 1639062909 Julie K Brown of The Miami Herald notes that the problem with the testimony of Ms Chapell as a witness for the prosecution. The invoices clearly do not have Ms Maxwell’s name on them. Does this help the defence? Will all be revealed in the summations before the jury consider their verdict? Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 15:15 1639063237 The jury has been sent out in a brief break and the prosecution and defence teams are meeting with Judge Nathan in the robing room. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 15:20 1639064200 Court breaks for the day Returning to the courtroom, Judge Nathan informs the jury that an attorney in the case is ill and the case will break for the day. She adds there is no reason to believe it is Covid-related. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 15:36 1639067413 Official statement on adjourment An official statement from the Southern District of New York’s US Attorney’s Office reads: UPDATE: Today’s testimony is adjourned and scheduled to resume tomorrow, due to the illness of an attorney in this case. We urge you to respect the privacy of all parties to this litigation and not disclose the identity of that attorney. An update will follow as to when the trial will resume. Thank you. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 16:30 1639069214 Voices: ‘I was glad to see an unusual legal tactic being used’ Writing for The Independent, attorney Lisa Bloom, who successfully represented eight of Epstein’s victims, says that “Kate’s” testimony was brave and important both legally and personally, despite the fact that she is not technically able to be classified as a victim. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 17:00 1639071914 How did Maxwell and Epstein meet? Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend. Graeme Massie has the story. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 17:45 1639074614 Ghislaine Maxwell trial called off for the day Judge Alison Nathan told the federal court in Manhattan the attorney was “ill and has to get care”, but it was not Covid-related. The trial is expected to resume on Friday. Bevan Hurley reports from the courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 18:30 1639077314 Fox News’ Christmas tree arson suspect also flashed journalists outside Ghislaine Maxwell trial The man accused of setting Fox News ’ Christmas tree on fire has been arrested a number of times, reports say, including for allegedly exposing himself outside Ghislaine Maxwell ’s trial. Craig Tamanaha, 49, was arrested on Wednesday after the Fox News tree was seen in flames outside the network’s headquarters in New York City. Nathan Place reports from New York. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 19:15 1639080014 Picture of Maxwell and Epstein lounging at Queen’s Balmoral cabin causes a stir The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, shows Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the grounds of the sprawling royal home in the Scottish Highlands. Epstein’s arm is outstretched on the bench behind Ms Maxwell, who has one of her hands draped across his legs. A separate photo shows the Queen in the exact same spot with a plate balanced on her knee, and a red-coloured beverage with a slice of lemon nearby. It had previously been reported that Prince Andrew took the pair to Balmoral in 1999. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 20:00 1639082714 Could Maxwell take the stand? With the prosecution’s case drawing to a close, when the defence team calls its witnesses could the socialite testify, or would cross-examination prove too great a risk? Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 20:45

