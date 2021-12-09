Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Prosecution prepares to rest case as defence team try to ‘hustle’ witnesses

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Day 7

Day eight of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has concluded at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Lower Manhattan.

More details of alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls by Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell, his former partner, emerged on Wednesday when the former boyfriend of the third witness-accuser, Carolyn, corroborated many of the details of her testimony against Ms Maxwell when he took the stand in the morning.

The British socialite, who has been accused of luring and grooming girls and sending them to the convicted sex offender from the 1990s onwards, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ms Maxwell’s defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

Carolyn stated how she was greeted by Ms Maxwell when she visited Epstein’s Palm Beach house and was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. She said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old and something sexual happened on each occasion.

The prosecution reiterated that they intend to rest their case this week, wrapping up arguments from their side in a trial that was expected to last five to six weeks. This has reportedly caught the defence team off guard as they try to ‘hustle’ witnesses to testify.

Show latest update 1639035267 Former boyfriend of Epstein’s accuser says he waited for an hour as girls met the sex offender The former boyfriend of Epstein’s third accuser, going by the pseudonym “Shawn”, said he would drive three girls he knew to the disgraced late financier’s estate in Florida in the 1990s. He said after dropping the girls off, he waited for about an hour in the car to pick them up. After they showed up with bills of $100, they would leave the estate. “Shawn” was dating one of Epstein’s accusers Carolyn, who identified herself by her first name only and who testified in the high-profile sex trafficking racket this week in New York. They would use the money Epstein gave her to support their drug habit, he told the court. Arpan Rai 9 December 2021 07:34 1639035240 Epstein raped me, says Sarah Ransome and accuses Maxwell of shoring up his social credibility Sarah Ransome, who has accused disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein of raping and torturing her along with several survivors, said her abuse started on his private island in the Carribbean. “When Ghislaine had been on the island, I’d been on the island for a few days, and Jeffrey had, like, this outside patio with seating. And she looked at me and she walked over to me and she said, ‘Jeffrey wants you’,” Ms Ransome said in an interview with “CBS Mornings”. She added: “And I completely froze… she grabbed my arm and marched me into Jeffrey’s room, where I was then raped.” Ms Ransome, who has publicly accused Epstein and Ms Maxwell, called the British socialite a “facilitator and Jeffrey’s right-hand woman.” She orchestrated everything, Ms Ransome said. Arpan Rai 9 December 2021 07:34 1639035209 ‘Want Ghislaine behind bars for life’: Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome One of Epstein’s accusers, who has publicly alleged that she was abused by the convicted sex offender and his long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell, said she wants the British socialite behind bars for the rest of her life. “Jeffrey’s dead. Ghislaine’s here. I want Ghislaine behind bars for the rest of her life purely because she is that sick,” Ms Ransome told CBS Mornings in an interview. She said people in public spaces are not safe with Ms Maxwell on the street. “I want people to know what happened. And me being and speaking and living my truth has set me free. It’s set me free,” she said. Ms Ransome has written about her ordeals of abuse in her new book Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back. She was introduced to Epstein by a woman who said “he helps a lot of young girls achieve their dreams”. Arpan Rai 9 December 2021 07:33 1639035139 Maxwell knew Epstein at least four months before her father died, flew as a passenger with him in 1991 The evidence presented in court on Wednesday confirmed that the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell flew in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s new plane in July 1991. This was at least four months before her father and British publishing giant Robert Maxwell died in November that year. Involvement of Ms Maxwell in Epstein’s affairs from as early as July 1991 was confirmed in the court, marking the earliest date of their connection, after Epstein’s former pilot David Rodgers testified in the court during a direct examination. He said that he met Ms Maxwell for the first time in July 1991, also the month he was hired by Epstein. Arpan Rai 9 December 2021 07:32 1639035112 Maxwell provided Epstein with his drug of minor girls, Lisa Bloom says American attorney Lisa Bloom says that there would have been no Jeffrey Epstein without help from Ghislaine Maxwell, his former partner who is now under trial for allegedly bringing minor girls to him for sexual abuse. “She (Ms Maxwell) was close with Jeffrey Epstein for many years. My client says that there would have been no Jeffrey Epstein without Ghislaine Maxwell. She likens her to a drug dealer who provided Epstein with his drugs which were underage girls,” said Ms Bloom, who has fought several sexual harassment cases and rose to prominence in the Me Too times. “She was the one who procured it, that’s what most of these young women say,” Ms Bloom told TalkRadioTV. She added: “Who are you gonna believe? One woman who denies it — Ms Maxwell or literally dozens of women who come forward with very similar stories?” “My client says I would have never trusted Jeffrey Epstein but here was – Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman – a mother figure to her, someone who could be charming, funny and sweet and that’s how she was lured into the whole operation,” Ms Bloom said. Arpan Rai 9 December 2021 07:31 1639034263 Girls abused by Epstein exchanged bill at Palm Beach gas station, says ‘Shawn’ The former boyfriend, identified with the pseudonym “Shawn”, of one of the three accusers testifying against Jeffrey Epstein said he received a call from a woman to bring girls to the convicted sex offender’s estate. He said he received a call from three women to do this, out of which one had a “proper English” accent, indicating it could be Epstein’s former partner Ghislaine Maxwell who was raised in England. Shawn said he drove the girls from less affluent areas of West Palm Beach to Epstein’s posh property in Florida. Because the money these girls received would be in bills of $100, the teenagers would stop at a Palm Beach gas station to exchange their bills for smaller denominations, Shawn told the court on Wednesday. Arpan Rai 9 December 2021 07:17

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Prosecution prepares to rest case as defence team try to ‘hustle’ witnesses