Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Photos of socialite and Epstein naked in a pool shown during closing arguments

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

Closing arguments in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began on Monday as the just was shown intimate photos of the defendant and Jeffrey Epstein, including images of them swimming naked in a pool.

In a powerful closing for the defence, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls.

“Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.

Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, refused to take the stand in her own defence last week, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

The defence presented its case over just two days, featuring only a handful of witnesses. They included a former assistant who testified that she had never seen Ms Maxwell or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.

The jury will be sent out for deliberation following Monday’s closing arguments.

Show latest update 1640014714 Maxwell and Epstein made sexually abusive environment feel ‘normal and casual’ The prosecution showed the jury numerous intimate photos of Ms Maxwell and Epstein to paint a portrait of their “incredibly close” relationship. Among the images, which were not shown to the public gallery, were snaps of the couple naked in a pool and of Ms Maxwell massaging Epstein’s foot with her breasts. “What you are looking at in these photos are two people in a sexual relationship,” Ms Moe, the AUSA, said. She said the couple made the environment feel “normal and casual” to young girls. “None of this was normal,” she added. Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 15:38 1640014256 Prosecutors says similar stories show accusers are credible AUSA Moe told the jury they can believe the accusers’ testimony because each of their accounts bear striking similarity to each other. Both “Jane” and Carolyn described Epstein using sex toys and masturbating during “massages”. They and one other accuser also said Ms Maxwell touched their breasts. Showing photos of Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, Ms Moe said: “Ladies and gentlemen, this was not a space for therapeutic massages.” Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 15:30 1640013616 When will there be a verdict? The jury in Ms Maxwell’s trial is expected to begin deliberations after both sides present their closing arguments on Monday. The socialite and alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy. The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. It’s impossible to say how long the jury will take to come to a verdict on each of the six charges. However, experts have speculated that jurors will aim to have the trial wrapped up by the end of the week before Christmas arrives. Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 15:20 1640011545 Highlights from four accuser witnesses Ms Moe, the AUSA, briefly recapped allegation from four accusers who testified, including Annie Farmer and “Jane Doe”. “Again and again throughout this trial, you heard how these girls were asked to perform sexualised massages on Jeffrey Epstein,” she said. “It’s not an accident. It happened again and again and again. It is powerful evidence of Maxwell’s guilt.” Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 14:45 1640010934 Prosecution highlights Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein Ms Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein has been outlined in excruciating detail throughout the trial, and stood at the forefront of the prosecution’s closing on Monday. Ms Moe, the AUSA, described Ms Maxwell as “a couple for 11 years, great partners, the best of friends”. “When you’re with someone for 11 years you know what they like,” she said. “Epstein liked young girls. Epstein could not have done this alone.” Ms Moe then presented the jury with a series of intimate photos of Ms Maxwell and Epstein, which were not visible to the public or press. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports: Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 14:35 1640010281 Prosecution begins powerful closing: ‘Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous’ Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe didn’t hold back as she launched a powerful closing argument, telling the jury: “Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous. She was a grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids.” Ms Moe branded the defendant a “sophisticated” predator, saying: “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable.” “The proof is in. It’s clear. It’s consistent and only points to one conclusion: Maxwell is guilty,” she added, before launching into “eight different reasons” the socialite should be convicted. Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 14:24 1640009322 Government releases trove of new exhibits Just prior to closing arguments on Monday, the government released a trove of new exhibits related to the case against Ghislaine Maxwell. The exhibits included 118 pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs between April 1991 and January 2006. The logs were partially redacted to protect the names of accusers, according to Law and Crime’s managing editor Adam Klasfeld: Megan Sheets 20 December 2021 14:08 1640008859 How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein She spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents. Now British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial in a New York courtroom on sex trafficking charges, and faces decades behind bars if convicted. The trial began on Monday, 29 November. Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend. Graeme Massie has more: Eleanor Sly 20 December 2021 14:00 1640007059 What are the charges in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial? The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of recruiting and grooming girls for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, is underway in New York federal court. Here is an explanation of the charges Maxwell faces and her expected defence: Eleanor Sly 20 December 2021 13:30 1640004659 Maxwell’s defence objected using ‘conscious avoidance’ as proof of guilt Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence has objected to proposed instruction that the jury may convict her should they conclude that she ignored or “conscious avoided” any criminal behaviour by Jeffrey Epstein. They argued that as prosecutors had produced testimony from women who said Maxwell was directly involved with Epstein’s alleged behaviours, the jury should not also be told that “conscious avoidance” was proof of guilt. “This seems to be here as some sort of backup option,” said Maxwell attorney Christian Everdell. “The theory they’re proceeding on is that she’s an active participant. They can’t have it both ways,” he said. The judge however suggested that as the defence had implied in its opening statement that Maxwell, despite being close to Epstein, was unaware of his alleged acts, it would be reasonable to include this instruction to the jury. Eleanor Sly 20 December 2021 12:50

