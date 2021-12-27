Ghislaine Maxwell trial- live: Jury to resume deliberations today as socialite spends birthday in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to resume deliberations on Monday as it enters the third day of talks after hearing over two dozen witnesses over three weeks.

Jurors ended their second day of deliberation last Wednesday before breaking for holidays. US District judge Alison J Nathan told jurors that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place on Monday when they reconvene, including wearing hospital-grade masks. This, keeping in view a rise in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Ms Maxwell, considered to be convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s close affiliate and former partner, spent her 60th birthday in prison. The British socialite has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against her and has said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts as he is no longer alive.

Show latest update 1640578016 Jury to resume third day of deliberations The jury will resume the third day of deliberations in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday. The jurors finished the second full day of deliberations last Wednesday without a verdict before breaking for the Christmas holiday. They have so far considered the matter for over 16 hours. A courthouse police officer stands at the top of the steps to the New York City Federal Courthouse in the Southern District of New York Namita Singh 27 December 2021 04:06 1640576431 Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial for 27 December 2021. Namita Singh 27 December 2021 03:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ghislaine Maxwell trial- live: Jury to resume deliberations today as socialite spends birthday in prison