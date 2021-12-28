Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Jury concludes fourth day of deliberations without a verdict (cloned)

Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its fourth day of deliberations without a verdict on Monday following a four-day break over the holiday, which saw the British socialite spend her 60th birthday behind bars on Christmas.

Jurors are considering six charges against Ms Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts after he died in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

Over about 16 hours of deliberation last week, the jury last week requested transcripts of testimony from four women who claimed Ms Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s abuse and sometimes took part in it herself.

The first request came on 21 December regarding testimony from three of the women: Jane, Carolyn, and Annie Farmer. Just before the court went into recess on 22 December, jurors asked for testimony from the fourth accuser, Kate, and from Juan Alessi, former house manager at Epstein’s Florida estate.

On Monday, jurors requested three more transcripts of testimony from Jane’s ex-boyfriend, a police officer who led a 2005 raid at Epstein’s home, and a pilot on the financier’s “Lolita Express”.

Show latest update 1640660456 EXPLAINED: What happened to Epstein? The spectre of late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has loomed large over Ms Maxwell’s trial. Epstein was found dead at the same prison where Ms Maxwell is currently being held more than two years ago while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The Independent’s Josh Marcus explains the details surrounding his death: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 03:00 1640656856 Were Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell really in a romantic relationship? The defence made every attempt to distance Ms Maxwell from Epstein and with revelations of the financier’s other relationships, many have questioned the nature of Maxwell and Epstein’s bond. Two of the four women to testify have described how the pair would laugh and fool around with each other like doting teenagers, even though Ms Maxwell was well into her 30s at the time, and Epstein nearly a decade older. Prosecutors have portrayed their intimate relationship as an essential part of Epstein’s and Ms Maxwell’s alleged predatory behaviour, as they supposedly partnered in luring young victims in to be sexually abused. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the full story below: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 02:00 1640653256 Famous names ensnared in the Maxwell trial Ms Maxwell and Epstein palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Those decades-long connections formed a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Prosecutors say the access to powerful people was both alluring and intimidating – and victims of Epstein’s abuse would feel afraid to break off contact out of fear of what he and his powerful allies might do. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains all the famous names to come up over three weeks of testimony: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 01:00 1640649656 Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite’s jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein. They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world. Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges. The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports: Megan Sheets 28 December 2021 00:00 1640646056 The verdict sheet Below is a copy of the verdict sheet that jurors will fill out and return to the court once they reach a consensus: (Southern District of New York) (Southern District of New York) Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 23:00 1640643175 Jury ends fourth day of deliberation The jury has concluded its fourth day of deliberation without a verdict. Before sending them home for the day, Judge Nathan informed jurors that she would like them to stay until at least 6pm on Tuesday if they haven’t come to a consensus before then. The defence objected to that instruction, saying it sends the message that jurors need to “hurry up and finish”. Prosecutors disagreed, saying it is up to the judge to decide the schedule. Deliberation will continue on Tuesday morning at 9am. Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 22:12 1640641449 New jury note involving testimony from accuser Jane The jury has submitted yet another note, this time involving testimony from accuser “Jane”. Judge Nathan allowed both the defence and prosecution to view the note directly because of its confusing phrasing. In effect, it asked if the jury can, if it makes certain findings, still render a guilty verdict. The prosecution urged the judge to respond to the jury by telling them to review the instructions, while the defence asked for an answer of: “No.” In the same note, jurors asked to be excused at 5pm today. Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 21:44 1640640664 Judge mulls longer hours on Tuesday Judge Alison Nathan has said she will consider keeping the jury late on Tuesday if they have not reached a decision by 5pm. The judge made the suggestion on Monday afternoon after noting that jurors had not yet said when they planned to finish today. Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 21:31 1640639456 RECAP: What the four accusers said at Maxwell’s trial Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Epstein and his alleged madam Ms Maxwell have finally had their day in court. Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein’s former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier. The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself. The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more: The case against Ghislaine Maxwell Four witnesses took the stand for the prosecution to testify about the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Here’s what they said, Rachel Sharp writes Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 21:10 1640637656 Maxwell accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer suggests calling Meghan Markle to testify in Prince Andrew case Meghan Markle may be called to depose over legal action against Prince Andrew, said the lawyer of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Ms Markle could have some “important knowledge,” David Boies, the attorney representing Ms Giuffre, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. Mr Boies said he might seek to depose Ms Markle as part of the civil suit slapped against the prince by Ms Giuffre and said he believed Ms Markle could be expected to “tell the truth.” The Independent’s Maroosha Muzaffar has the full story below: Megan Sheets 27 December 2021 20:40

