Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Jury begins day two of deliberation after closing arguments targeted Epstein

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial began its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday morning after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat.

In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit.

“Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.

In closing for the defence, Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger sought to distance her from Epstein, saying: “The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

Ms Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to six charges, refused to take the stand in her own defence last week, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

The Maxwell trial began with a sentence that attempted to distill the complex case which spans decades and jurisdictions, and pierces the normally secretive world of America's ultra wealthy elite. "I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane," prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury of five men and seven women. The US federal government's case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centred around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It alleged she operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, attention and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification. This later expanded to a "pyramid scheme of abuse", according to prosecutors, in which young girls already in Epstein's orbit would offer to recruit classmates and friends with the promise of easy money. The Independent's Bevan Hurley breaks down the biggest revelations across three weeks of testimony:

Jury begins first full day of deliberations

Jurors were set to begin their first full day of deliberations on Tuesday morning. The jury was out for less than 45 minutes on Monday after launching deliberations at about 5pm. The scene outside the lower Manhattan courthouse appeared quiet early Tuesday as it remains unclear when the jury could return with a verdict.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Who is judge Alison Nathan?

Towards the end of a marathon cross-examination of pilot David Rodgers on day eight of the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, defence Christian Everdell paused to check the time. "I thought it was later than it already was," said Mr Everdell. "It just feels like it," Judge Alison Nathan shot back. Bevan Hurley reports:

How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein

She spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents. Now British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is on trial in a New York courtroom on sex trafficking charges, and faces decades behind bars if convicted. The trial began on Monday, 29 November. Ms Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.

Graeme Massie reports:

Ghislaine Maxwell: What the four accusers said at her sex-trafficking trial

Almost 30 years after some of the alleged abuse took place, accusers of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell have finally had their day in court. Four women – three of them testifying under pseudonyms – took the stand during Ms Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial to testify that Epstein's former girlfriend preyed on vulnerable underage girls and groomed them for abuse by the late financier. The women testified that Ms Maxwell, 59, both enabled Epstein in his abuse and took part in some of the abuse herself. Rachel Sharp has more: The case against Ghislaine Maxwell Four witnesses took the stand for the prosecution to testify about the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Here's what they said, Rachel Sharp writes

Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on 'Lolita Express' with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Jeffrey Epstein's private jet with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a beauty queen, and a senior aide to Bill Clinton, Logs from Epstein pilot David Rodgers were entered into evidence by the US District Attorney's Office as part of their case that alleges Ms Maxwell helped to groom and traffic young girls for abuse. Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six charges she recruited and groomed young girls for Epstein to abuse during sexualised massages between 1994 and 2004. Bevan Hurley reports:

Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial released more than 150 exhibits as part of its case, including many never-before-seen images of the socialite's jet-setting lifestyle with Jeffrey Epstein. They show the pair on private jets, his mansions, and kissing and embracing in exotic locations around the world. Ms Maxwell faces six charges; one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges. Bevan Hurley reports:

Ghislaine Maxwell: A 'sophisticated predator' or Epstein scapegoat? Case closes with rival portraits of socialite

In closing arguments of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the prosecution told the court that Ms Maxwell was a "dangerous … grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids" as the defence team argued that she was being blamed for Jeffrey Epstein's crimes. "She targeted a girl whose father had just died. She targeted a girl whose mother was an alcoholic," Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said. Ms Moe said Ms Maxwell was a "sophisticated" predator who "caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable". Gustaf Kilander reports:

Video released of Epstein mansion raid as closing arguments made in Maxwell trial

Prosecutors have made their closing arguments in the case against Jeffrey Epstein's so called "partner in crime", Ghislaine Maxwell, with footage of an FBI raid on his Florida mansion. The hour-long video, released as part of the FBI's investigation into the late financier in 2019, shows Palm Beach police entering Epstein's home armed with pistols. It was used again during the prosecution's case against Ms Maxwell, in addition to a number of nude photos of young women, including that of Annie Farmer on Monday, the New York Post reported. Gino Spocchia has more:

What to expect on Tuesday?

The jury will continue deliberating on the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, after about six hours of closing arguments concluded yesterday. The closing arguments gave both the prosecution and the defence their final chance to be heard in court, and to conclude their narrative on the charges being faced by the British socialite. The prosecution arguments were focused on Ms Maxwell's relationship with Epstein and her alleged role in his abusive behaviour, while the defence tried to distance her from the crimes of the late financier. The case was transferred for deliberations at 5pm and the jurors only got one hour for deliberations yesterday. Experts say the jury could return a verdict by the end of this week. Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six federal counts, including sex trafficking of minors, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. If convicted, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

