Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Epstein dated heiress linked to Trump at same time as socialite, court hears

Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The 11th day of proceedings is underway with Jeffrey Epstein’s executive assistant from 1996 to 2003 saying that she “highly respected” Ghislaine Maxwell and that she “looked up to her very much”.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys have said they plan to call up to 35 witnesses.

Judge Alison Nathan said she, “after careful consideration,” has decided to not allow the defence to call three lawyers for anonymous witnesses to testify.

She said she considers it to be “either not relevant” or that it’s “duplicative information” obtained during cross-examination.

Ms Maxwell is “unlikely” to testify in her defence as she is “too fragile”, her family’s spokesman told The Telegraph.

The socialite’s family and friends are concerned about how the 59-year-old would hold up in the witness box.

It comes as two judges in New York ruled that a secret Jeffrey Epstein settlement deal that Prince Andrew says shields him from a sexual assault lawsuit should be made public.

Show latest update 1639710031 Maxwell and Epstein pictured at Queen’s Balmoral estate in trial exhibit The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, shows Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the grounds of the sprawling royal home in the Scottish Highlands. It had previously been reported that Prince Andrew took the pair to Balmoral in 1999. Nathan Place 17 December 2021 03:00 1639706431 Former Maxwell assistant says trees were shipped to private island Cimberly Espinosa, Ghislaine Maxwell’s former assistant, testified on Thursday that sand and palm trees were shipped to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island. Ms Espinosa was also asked if “Jane”, an anonymous witness accusing Epstein of abuse, ever visited the office where she worked. Ms Espinosa said that she did, and that Jane was “probably 18” years old – though Jane herself has testified that she was actually 14. Ms Espinosa said she thought Jane and Epstein had a “loving relationship.” Read more about Ms Espinosa’s testimony here: Nathan Place 17 December 2021 02:00 1639702831 What are the charges against Ghislaine Maxwell? Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with two counts of violating the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. She also two faces charges of conspiring to violate those two sections of the Mann Act. In addition, Ms Maxwell faces one charge of sex trafficking of a minor and one charge of sex trafficking conspiracy. Here is an explanation of all the charges against Ms Maxwell: Nathan Place 17 December 2021 01:00 1639699101 Maxwell unlikely to testify, trial timeline indicates As the court adjourned on Thursday, the quick schedule shaping up for the rest of the trial appeared to preclude any testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell herself. Defense lawyers told Judge Nathan that they’d most likely finish questioning witnesses tomorrow, and the judge said closing arguments would be held on Monday. That leaves almost no time for Ms Maxwell to testify – and she already seemed unlikely to do so. Nathan Place 16 December 2021 23:58 1639698331 Epstein dated Norwegian heiress, Maxwell’s former assistant says Earlier today, a former assistant to Ghislaine Maxwell testified that Jeffrey Epstein dated a Norwegian cosmetics heiress while he was still ostensibly with Ms Maxwell. Cimberly Espinosa, who worked for Ms Maxwell from 1996 to 2002, said she ordered flowers for the heiress, Celina Midelfart, on Epstein’s instructions in the late 1990s. “I felt they were a couple,” Ms Espinosa told Ms Maxwell’s lawyer, Christian Everdell. The defense has been working to build a narrative that Ms Maxwell and Epstein were not as close as they seemed, making it less likely that Ms Maxwell was involved in Epstein’s crimes. Read more here: Nathan Place 16 December 2021 23:45 1639696716 Judge Nathan is being vetted for promotion to US Court of Appeals Before the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell resumed this week, it was delayed for five days. That’s because Judge Alison Nathan had been selected by President Joe Biden for promotion to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and she had to attend a Senate confirmation hearing in Washington DC on Wednesday. Learn more about Judge Nathan here: Nathan Place 16 December 2021 23:18 1639695631 All the most famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell case Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Here’s a look at the most famous names mixed up in the case: Nathan Place 16 December 2021 23:00 1639693831 Trial recap: All the most explosive revelations so far Day 11 of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial has ended. Here’s a look at all the most shocking courtroom moments so far: Nathan Place 16 December 2021 22:30 1639692534 Court adjourns for Day 11 of Ghislaine Maxwell trial The court has adjourned on Day 11 of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. The jury has left the room, and the defense has asked to continue questioning witnesses tomorrow. Nathan Place 16 December 2021 22:08 1639692038 Defense’s next witness is Palm Beach records keeper Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have called their next witness: Dominique Hyppolite, a records custodian for the Palm Beach School District. Nathan Place 16 December 2021 22:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Epstein dated heiress linked to Trump at same time as socialite, court hears