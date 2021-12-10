Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Court breaks for the day as attorney falls ill, judge says not Covid-related

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Day 7

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been adjourned for the day after an attorney on the case fell ill. Judge Alison Nathan said there was no reason to believe it was Covid-related. Proceedings are expected to resume on Friday.

Included in the latest release of evidence from the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial was an image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell sitting together at the Queen’s Balmoral estate. The photo is thought to have been taken in 1999 and shows the pair sitting on a bench on the deck of a log cabin in the highlands of Scotland.

Ms Maxwell is accused of grooming teenage girls for her convicted sex offender partner from the 1990s onwards. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

However, her accusers have testified that she was instrumental in the late financier’s crimes and even participated. Annie Farmer, the fourth accuser from the indictment against Ms Maxwell, was expected to testify today. She is the only victim using her real name.

The prosecution reiterated on Wednesday that they intend to rest their case this week, wrapping up arguments from their side in a trial that was expected to last five to six weeks. This has reportedly caught the defence team off guard as they try to ‘hustle’ witnesses to testify.

Show latest update 1639106114 Never before seen photos of Epstein’s mansion shown to jury A sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell hanging in Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion appears in one of dozens of never-before-seen photographs submitted into evidence by prosecutors in the socialite’s trial. The images were taken during an FBI raid on Epstein’s Florida home in 2005 and show his bedroom, offices, and a massage table where he received sexualised massages. Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 03:15 1639102514 Maxwell photos removed from Palm Beach mansion when Epstein entertained other women Jeffrey Epstein ordered all photos of Ghislaine Maxwell removed from his Palm Beach mansion when he entertained female guests, a New York federal court was told by his former housekeeper. Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 02:15 1639098914 ‘She told me I was such a good girl, and that I was one of his favourites’ Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 01:15 1639095314 Key witness ‘Jane’ describes years of abuse at hands of Epstein and Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein engaged in sadomasochistic sexual abuse with a 14-year-old girl who had been left grief-stricken and living in poverty after the death of her father, and Ghislaine Maxwell was often “in the room” when it took place, a jury heard on during the first day of the socialite’s trial. Oliver O’Connell 10 December 2021 00:15 1639091714 Key accuser ‘Jane’ recalls meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago with Epstein The accuser, testifying under the pseudonym “Jane”, faced a gruelling cross-examination by Ms Maxwell’s defence team on the third day of her trial. A day earlier Jane had described in vivid detail being subjected to years of sexual abuse by Epstein at properties in Palm Beach, New York and New Mexico between the ages of 14 and 16, and how Ms Maxwell had joined in on multiple occasions. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 23:15 1639088114 Housekeeper drove accuser ‘Jane’ to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion aged 14, court hears Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper testified that the first accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial was a frequent visitor to his Palm Beach mansion when she was 14 years old. Mr Alessi said Ms Maxwell was the “lady of the house” and maintained an iron grip over every aspect of life at the Palm Beach mansion. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 22:15 1639085414 All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell palled around with presidents, movie stars and royalty, hosting household names aboard private jets and at palatial properties all over the world. Those decades-long connections are forming a key role in Ms Maxwell’s trial for sex-trafficking at the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Ms Maxwell would frequently boast of her close friendships with Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump, her accusers have testified. Prosecutors say the access to powerful people was both alluring and intimidating – and victims of Epstein’s abuse would feel afraid to break off contact out of fear of what he and his powerful allies might do. Bevan Hurley reports. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 21:30 1639082714 Could Maxwell take the stand? With the prosecution’s case drawing to a close, when the defence team calls its witnesses could the socialite testify, or would cross-examination prove too great a risk? Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 20:45 1639080014 Picture of Maxwell and Epstein lounging at Queen’s Balmoral cabin causes a stir The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, shows Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the grounds of the sprawling royal home in the Scottish Highlands. Epstein’s arm is outstretched on the bench behind Ms Maxwell, who has one of her hands draped across his legs. A separate photo shows the Queen in the exact same spot with a plate balanced on her knee, and a red-coloured beverage with a slice of lemon nearby. It had previously been reported that Prince Andrew took the pair to Balmoral in 1999. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 20:00 1639077314 Fox News’ Christmas tree arson suspect also flashed journalists outside Ghislaine Maxwell trial The man accused of setting Fox News ’ Christmas tree on fire has been arrested a number of times, reports say, including for allegedly exposing himself outside Ghislaine Maxwell ’s trial. Craig Tamanaha, 49, was arrested on Wednesday after the Fox News tree was seen in flames outside the network’s headquarters in New York City. Nathan Place reports from New York. Oliver O’Connell 9 December 2021 19:15

Source Link Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Court breaks for the day as attorney falls ill, judge says not Covid-related