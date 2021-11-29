Ghislaine Maxwell trial – latest: Opening arguments to be heard as socialite could face decades in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation, US Attorney announces

The six-week trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York City on Monday with opening arguments in the much-awaited case.

The trial will be held at the Manhattan federal court where Ms Maxwell, 59, will face charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

In July 2020, she was tracked down by the FBI and arrested after she was charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity and several other related counts.

While Epstein died by suicide in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, awaiting his own trial, Ms Maxwell’s hearings are expected to reveal new details about the case.

The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years of jail if she is found guilty.

Show latest update 1638169500 What is the truth about Jeffrey Epstein’s island? Jeffrey Epstein’s private paradise of Little St James in the US Virgin Islands allegedly became the centre of his international sex trafficking ring. The island property that Epstein called home was often used to host celebrities and famous personalities. But the island over the years gained a handful of sinister nicknames: “Orgy Island,” “Pedophile Island,” and “Island of Sin.” It soon became the centre of a web of lawsuits and criminal investigations seeking to untangle the life of Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 at the age of 66 in what authorities said was a suicide. But what is the truth about the 75-acre island? Io Dodds reports. Stuti Mishra 29 November 2021 07:05 1638168342 How Ghislaine Maxwell got involved with Jeffrey Epstein? The couple was routinely photographed with high profile public figures including Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew. However, when allegations of sexual exploitation against Epstein surfaced, Ms Maxwell’s involvement was also claimed. According to prosecutors, she created a network of underage victims for Epstein to sexually exploit. A victim said that Ms Maxwell and Epstein “worked as a team” in “grooming” girls” to be sexually abused by the disgraced financier. Here’s the full story of how the two met and ended up getting caught up in sexual exploitation charges. Stuti Mishra 29 November 2021 06:45 1638166842 Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? She has been in prison awaiting the start of the trial for 15 months – since she was tracked down by the FBI and arrested in July 2020. The daughter of deceased media mogul Robert Maxwell spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents. But now she could be sentenced to up to 35 years in prison if found guilty of the charges. Here’s everything you need to know about the incarcerated British socialite. Stuti Mishra 29 November 2021 06:20 1638165368 Everything you need to know about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial As the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is about to begin, questionnaires have already been sent out to potential jurors in the case and her fate will be decided in the next six weeks at Manhattan courtroom. Federal prosecutors have charged Ms Maxwell with conspiracy and enticing minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and the transportation of minors to engage in criminal sexual activity for allegedly grooming and recruiting underage girls from 1994 through 1997. She is also being charged with sex trafficking of a minor from 2001 to 2004, in addition to one count of sex trafficking conspiracy. If convicted, Ms Maxwell, 59, can spend upto 35 years in jail. Here’s everything you need to know about the trial and charges against the British socialite. Stuti Mishra 29 November 2021 05:56 1638164877 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog covering the start of the six-week trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Stuti Mishra 29 November 2021 05:47

Source Link Ghislaine Maxwell trial – latest: Opening arguments to be heard as socialite could face decades in jail