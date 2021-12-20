Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Flight logs show Trump flew on ‘Lolita Express’ with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser

Flight logs released by prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial show Donald Trump flew onboard Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with his former wife Marla Maples and his children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a beauty queen, and a senior aide to Bill Clinton,

Logs from Epstein pilot David Rodgers were entered into evidence by the US District Attorney’s Office as part of their case that alleges Ms Maxwell helped to groom and traffic young girls for abuse.

Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six charges she recruited and groomed young girls for Epstein to abuse during sexualised massages between 1994 and 2004.

The defence say she is a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s sex crimes. He killed himself in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

A passenger list shows on 23 March 1993, Mr Trump and Epstein flew from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach with Erin Nance, a former Miss Georgia who competed in the 1993 Miss USA beauty pageant.

Three days later, Epstein and Mr Trump made the return journey to Teterboro, the preferred private airport for wealthy New Yorkers, without Ms Nance.

Under Ms Nance’s first entry in the flight logs on 4 January 1993, she is referred to as “Miss Georgia, and a runner-up in Miss USA”. She also appears on other flights without Mr Trump.

Mr Trump owned the Miss USA pageant from 1996 to 2015.

Flight logs from 1993 show Mr Trump flew with Jeffrey Epstein and Erin Nance, a former Miss USA runner-up (US District Attorney’s Office)

Donald and Eric Trumps’ names appear on this entry from August 1995 (US District Attorney’s Office)

Trump’s second wife Marla Maples and daughter from that marriage Tiffany joined him onboard Epstein’s private jet (US District Attorney’s Office)

On 11 October of 1993, Mr Trump is named as a passenger on a flight from Palm Beach to Teterboro along with Epstein, Ms Maxwell, both indicated by their initials, and two other people referred to as “DD” and “SB”.

Sophie Biddle, one of Epstein’s massage therapists, is mentioned often elsewhere in the logs, while another woman named Dawn Devito is referenced also in previous entries.

Six days after that flight, Mr Trump is listed as returning to Teterboro on a flight with Epstein, Ms Maxwell, and others mentioned by their initials.

On 15 May 1994, Mr Trump is listed as flying on Epstein’s Hawker Siddeley jet with his then wife Marla, their daughter Tiffany and Mark Middleton, an aide to president Bill Clinton.

Jeffrey Epstein owned several private jets

The group flew from Palm Beach International to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on and flew back the same day without Mr Middleton.

Visitor logs from the White House released to The Daily Mail show Epstein was a regular presence at the presidential mansion during Mr Clinton’s first term in office.

Then on 13 August 1995, Epstein and Ms Maxwell were joined by Mr Trump, his son Eric Trump, and several others on a flight from Florida to New Jersey.

More than 100 pages of flight information between 1993 and 2005 show Epstein was constantly on the move between his properties in Manhattan, his Palm Beach villa, New Mexico ranch and private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Other prominent names to appear on the list were former Senator George Mitchell and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Mr Rodgers testified that he flew Epstein on thousands of flights between 1991 and 2019, and Ms Maxwell joined him on hundreds of those trips.

Earlier in the trial, fellow pilot Larry Visoski testified to flying Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey and Mr Trump during his more than two decades working for Epstein.

On Monday, prosecutors presented closing arguments in the case against Ms Maxwell. The jury is expected to retire to consider its verdicts on Monday evening.

