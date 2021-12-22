Ghislaine Maxwell to spend 60th birthday on Christmas day in jail as jurors extend deliberations

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial has asked to take a break in deliberations over the holiday weekend.

As the third day drew to a close on Wednesday, Judge Alison Nathan asked jurors if they would like to continue tomorrow. Their reply was: “No, thank you.”

The jury is now expected to resume deliberations on 27 December, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday – which falls on Christmas – behind bars.

Wednesday’s proceedings were remarkably quiet, with jurors only submitting a single question regarding transcripts for testimony for accuser “Kate” and witness Juan Alessi.

On Tuesday, the jury requested transcripts from the three other women who accused Ms Maxwell of setting them up as teenagers for sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Later they asked for more details related to Carolyn, who said she was 14 in 2002 when Epstein first abused her and that Maxwell once touched her nude body while she prepared to give Epstein an erotic massage.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including one for sex trafficking of a minor and one for sex trafficking conspiracy.

The four other charges related to the Mann Act, which bars transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

The government called a slew of witnesses over 10 days of testimony, including four women who alleged they were sexually abused by Epstein.

In closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said: “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable.”

The defence presented only a handful of witnesses over two days of testimony, including one former assistant who said she had never seen Ms Maxwell or Epstein engage in inappropriate behaviour with girls.

Ms Maxwell refused to take the stand in her own defence, telling US District Judge Alison Nathan on 17 December: “Your honour, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify.”

Closing for the defence, Ms Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger told the jury: “I am not here to defend Jeffrey Epstein. He is not my client.

“The US presented evidence like a sensational tabloid. These were things that Epstein did, perhaps, his crimes. But Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein.”

Ms Menninger highlighted the “37,000 photos” not presented by the prosecution as she argued that the evidence had been tailored to paint Ms Maxwell in the worst possible light.

She also argued that witnesses called by the state had been “manipulated” into fitting a broader narrative.

Ms Maxwell faces the possibility of up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all six charges.

