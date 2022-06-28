Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing – live: Socialite given 20 years in prison for aiding Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury finds socialite guilty on five charges in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child sex-trafficking charges – plus a $750,000 fine.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend and “partner in crime” Jeffrey Epstein.

In handing down the sentence in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan called Maxwell’s conduct “heinous and predatory” and dismissed the assertion that she cannot afford fines.

A shackled Maxwell was joined in court by members of her family as well as several of her victims, who delivered impact statements before the sentence was read.

Maxwell also addressed the court, saying that meeting Epstein was “the biggest regret of my life” and telling victims: “I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality.”

Federal prosecutors had sought a 30-55 year sentence for Maxwell, while her defence requested no more than five and quarter.

Show latest update 1656445204 Victims Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein speak outside court Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein, who delivered victim impact statements in court before the sentence was handed down, shared their reactions with reporters: ‘There aren’t enough sorrys in the world’: Maxwell victims react to 20-year sentence Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 20:40 1656444373 Maxwell lawyer attacks sentence Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim reacted to her 20-year sentence outside the court, saying her client had been “villified”, “pilloried” and “tried and convicted in the court of public opinion”. Ms Sternheim doubled down on the defence’s intent to appeal and repeated the assertion that Maxwell is being punished for Epstein’s crimes. “Clever and cunning to the end, Jeffery Epstein left Ghislaine Maxwell holding the whole bag,” she said. Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 20:26 1656443031 ‘No one is above the law’: Judge explains sentence Read The Independent’s full recap of today’s sentencing: Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 20:03 1656442012 Pictured: Maxwell in court The court sketch below shows Maxwell seated in court before her sentence was handed down. Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:46 1656441549 Judge adds $750k fine on top of prison sentence In addition to 20 years behind bars followed by five years on supervised release, Maxwell has also been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine. Maxwell’s lawyers requested that she serve her time at the BOP facility in Danbury, Connecticut. She will be 80 years old when the full prison sentence is up. Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:39 1656441026 Maxwell sentenced to 20 years Maxwell will serve 20 years behind bars, Judge Nathan announced at the end of her remarks. Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:30 1656440426 Judge: ‘Her conduct was heinous and predatory’ Beginning her statement of judgment, Judge Nathan said: “Ms Maxwell is not being punished as a proxy of Epstein, but rather for her role in the criminal conduct. “She participated in some of the abuse. Her conduct was heinous and predatory.” Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:20 1656440311 Maxwell: ‘I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality’ The Independent’s Emily Atkinson has more on Maxwell’s statement to the court: Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:18 1656439775 Maxwell addresses the court After her attorney finished, Maxwell stood to address the court directly. “I empathise deeply with all the victims in this case,” she began. “I realise I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life than I ever met him. “I believe Jeffrey Epstein fooled all of those in his orbit. His victims considered him a mentor, friend, lover. “Jeffrey Epstein should have stood before you. In 2005. In 2009. And again in 2019. But today it is for me to be sentenced. “I am sorry for the pain you have experience. I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality. I hope this date bring a terrible chapter to the end.” Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:09 1656439323 Maxwell lawyer pleads for leniency Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim began her argument for a lenient sentence by addressing the victims who spoke before her, saying: “You have shown courage.” She went on to say that she will leave issues with the record to the Court of Appeals and said her remarks today are “about the Us asking for multiple decades for a 60-year-old woman”. Ms Sternheim called the prosecution’s request for the maximum sentence “out of proportion”, adding: “Jeffrey Epstein would have faced the same, and he is clearly more culpable.” Megan Sheets 28 June 2022 19:02

