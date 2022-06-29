Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison over sex trafficking crimes

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping former financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls.

The British socialite was convicted in December of recruiting and trafficking teenage girls for sexual abuse.

She looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a judge in the Southern District of New York passed sentence in front of a packed public gallery.

Her accusers came face to face with her on Tuesday as several women read victim impact statements to the court – describing her as a “manipulative, cruel and merciless person”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.