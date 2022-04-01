Ghislaine Maxwell: New judge appointed to rule on mistrial appeal

Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal to have her sex-trafficking convictions thrown out will be ruled on by a new judge.

The high-profile case has been resssigned to Judge Vernon S. Broderick after Alison Nathan’s appointment to the Second Circuit Appeals Court last month, according to a court filing Friday.

The 60-year-old’s lawyers have argued that the convictions should be forfeited after a juror known as Scotty David failed to disclose his history of sexual abuse during a pre-trial questionnaire.

At a hearing to determine whether Maxwell should be granted a retrial last month, Scotty David blamed a recent relationship break up and noisy jury room for incorrectly answering the questions.

He denied he had deliberately misled the court by withholding his abuse, or that it had affected his deliberations in finding Maxwell guilty of five counts of sex-trafficking at a trial last year.

