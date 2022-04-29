Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to overturn sex trafficking conviction

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has lost her bid to have her conviction for sex trafficking overturned and now faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December 2021 of helping recruit teenage girls for late fiancier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse, and is set to recive decades behind bars when she is sentenced in June.
She was convicted of five federal charges in connection to her role in Epstein’s abuse of the teenagers between 1994 and 2004.
US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan ruled on Friday that three counts of the guilty verdict were supported by the testimony and evidence presented at Maxwell’s trial in Manhattan federal court.
