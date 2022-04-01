Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have asked a judge to pause their motion for a mistrial until they can review a “bombshell revelation” contained in a new interview with juror Scotty David.

In a new filing on Friday, Maxwell’s attorneys requested Judge Alison Nathan stay a ruling on their motion for a new trial until they can see an upcoming Paramount Plus documentary called Ghislaine: Partner in Crime.

According to a trailer, the documentary contains a “bombshell revelation” from Juror 50 – who is known publicly by his first names Scotty David.

In a promotional clip released by Paramount, Scotty David says: “Some jurors did have serious credibility issues with some of these victims.

“Just because some memories are fuzzy, doesn’t mean they’re not telling the truth.”

In an interview with The Independent after Maxwell was found guilty of five counts of sex trafficking, Scotty David said he had shared his own experience of being sexually abused as a child during jury deliberations.

It later emerged that he had incorrectly answered questions about his history of sexual abuse during a pre-trial questionnaire.

The juror was ordered to testify at a hearing on 9 March, where he blamed a recent relationship break up and noisy jury room for the error.

He said he had “flown through” the survey and had made an “honest mistake”.

Maxwell’s lawyers have argued that the failure to disclose his history, which he later discussed in media interviews, was grounds for the convictions to be dismissed and a retrial to be ordered.

Judge Nathan ordered him to testify without fear of prosecution for perjury after he was granted immunity by the Department of Justice.

Source Link Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers want to see ‘bombshell revelation’ from new Scotty David interview