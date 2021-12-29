Ghislaine Maxwell could face up to 65 years in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will almost certainly spend the rest of her life in prison, after she was convicted of several sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell had pleaded not guilty to all six of the charges against her. On Wednesday, a jury in New York City declared her guilty of five of them, and each charge carries a lengthy maximum sentence. In all, Maxwell – who just turned 60 – could face up to 65 years in prison.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

