Ghislaine Maxwell calls meeting Jeffrey Epstein ‘the biggest regret of my life’ at sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell said that the biggest regret of her life was meeting Jeffrey Epstein as she addressed the court at her sentencing on Tuesday.
It comes after the victims of the British socialite contronted her about her role in helping sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse them.
Following the series of tearful statements from the pair’s victims, Ms Maxwell, dressed in blue prison shirt over white long sleeved top, offered an apology to the women for the “pain” they had experienced.
