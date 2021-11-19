Ghd Black Friday deal 2021: Get 23% off the coveted gold straighteners in the brand’s sale

You literally can’t spell good hair day without ghd. The haircare brand is actually an acronym for the phrase, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands with its products.

Taming our tresses is no easy feat, taking time, money and a whole lot of patience. But, thanks to Black Friday, it has gotten a little easier on the money front at least, with a mega saving to be had on these ghd straighteners.

Officially kicking off on 26 November, Black Friday brings some of the best bargains across beauty and perfume, fashion and jewellery, home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding the best discounts, deals and offers to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

Luckily for you, the leading hair brand has already dropped some Black Friday savings. With discounts of up to 23 per cent in the big holiday sale, ghd is a beauty fan favourite, with popular items including curling wands, hairdryers and hot brushes all up for grabs. Read on for everything you need to know about its impressive discount on the coveted gold hair straighteners.

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £149, now £115, Ghdhair.com

Voted as the best tool for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners round-up, the gold straighteners price slash is definitely something to get excited about, whether you’re buying for yourself, your friends or your family – remember, Christmas is right around the corner.

Dubbed as “the one where it all started” on the ghd website, the brand’s original straightener has had its fair share of upgrades since its launch 20 years ago and the gold version is one of the most high tech offerings. The tool heats to a maximum of 185C, which the brand says is the optimum temperature for styling without frazzling locks, and is also designed with “dual zone technology”, which uses heat sensors to control the temperature from root to tip.

The gold straighteners also feature a rounded barrel and floating plates, resulting in easy, tug-free gliding, have a 25-second heat-up time and an automatic sleep mode, too, helping to rid us of the constant “have I left my straighteners on” panic.

In our review, the tester said this tool is a “versatile option, as not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with”.

“Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it,” they added.

It’s unlikely we’ll see a price drop such as this again until at least 2022, so be sure to check out quickly if this deal has piqued your fancy.

