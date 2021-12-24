‘Get the gift of a jab’: Covid vaccine booster campaign to continue on Christmas Day

The Covid-19 booster jab will still be available to get on Christmas Day, NHS England has confirmed, as efforts to fight the recent surge in positive cases continue over the festive period.

The health service have said 200,000 vaccine appointments for the third dose will be available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day across the UK as part of its “jingle jab” campaign.

NHS staff and volunteers are to administer jabs at numerous local vaccination sites including town halls and local pharmacies.

Booking your vaccine in advance is advised, NHS England have said, but there will be walk-in options available throughout the country – including in Eastbourne, Hartlepool, Croydon and Dewsbury.

The head of the NHS Covid vaccination programme has urged Britons to give their families the “gift” of getting jabbed in time for Christmas lunch. It comes after experts warned that vaccination offers less protection against the omicron variant, although a booster jab provides more protection against symptomatic disease compared with the first two doses alone.

“We’ve seen record after record broken in the run-up to the festive season and I want to thank every NHS staff member and volunteer whose goodwill and determination to protect their communities will keep the booster rollout going this Christmas weekend,” said Dr Emily Lawson.

“This Christmas, before sitting down to your dinner with your family, I would encourage anyone not already boosted to come forward, book an appointment and get the gift of a jab.”

On Thursday, the latest analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggested that omicron is milder than past Covid variants such as Delta, with between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of people less likely to be admitted to hospital.

Despite these promising figures, Boris Johnson has said that Britons must “take extra care” to stem the transmission of the new variant.

In support of the health service, the PM has used his Christmas message to tell people to get the “wonderful” gift of a booster jab as part of the “neighbourly” spirit of the period.

Mr Johnson will also say that the pandemic is far from over, as “Omicron is surging”, and will pay tribute to the work of NHS staff.

In his Christmas message released on Friday, the prime minister will say: “Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster.

“So that next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s.”

He will also describe a Covid vaccine as “an invisible and invaluable present”.

Mr Johnson will add: “We have been getting that vaccination that protects us and stops us infecting others. I hope I can be forgiven for taking pride in the immense spirit of neighbourliness that the people of this country have shown.

“Getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.

“And that, after all, is the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous festival, that we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves.

“And so let’s think of all those who are being good neighbours and thinking of others.

“All those in the NHS working over Christmas, our care workers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.”

As he opens his message, the PM will refer to the spread of Omicron, saying: “After two years of this pandemic, I can’t say that we are through it. How can I?”

“When Omicron is surging, when we all know, we must together try to stop the spread of this new variant, we must test ourselves and take extra care when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives. We know that things remain difficult.”

The festive push follows a bumper weekend of 1.5 million doses and a record-breaking week for booster jabs. On Wednesday, 1.06 million vaccines were administered – 968,665 of which were top-up doses – the highest number on record.

Health secretary Sajid Javid paid tribute to NHS staff and volunteers giving up their time with family and friends to help the booster rollout over Christmas.

He said: “Thank-you for everything that you’ve done and everything that you’re doing – this Christmas and all year round.

“You continue to be the very best of us – you achieve phenomenal things and I’m proud to call you colleagues.”

NHS England chief Amanda Pritchard similarly praised the “extraordinary team effort” of health service staff in the face of Omicron.

“I know it is a worrying time professionally and personally for everyone, and that many colleagues are drained after such a gruelling period,” she said.

“The NHS is nothing without its incredible staff. This time, thanks to NHS staff and volunteers, we are armed with the protection offered by first, second and booster doses.”

