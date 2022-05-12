‘Get the f*** out!’: Patti LuPone calls out theatre-goer not wearing mask properly

Posted on May 12, 2022

Patti LuPone had some harsh words for audience members who weren’t willing to wear masks properly during a Q&A session following a performance of Company on Broadway.

After the audience members were asked to wear masks, and one pointed out that the actors were not wearing masks themselves, LuPone told them to “get the f*** out” if they didn’t want to follow the rules.

All 41 Broadway theatres in New York City require audience members to wear masks until at least 31 May 2022.

