‘Get the f*** on with it’: Tyson Fury sends message to Anthony Joshua over Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Tyson Fury has warned long-time rival Anthony Joshua to step aside so he can “batter” Oleksandr Usyk.

The ‘Gypsy King’ wants to face the undefeated Ukrainian after defeating Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC title.

Usyk comprehensively defeated Joshua in September to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, but a rematch is expected to take place early next year.

Fury has been ordered to face Dillian Whyte in a mandatory WBC defence but an undisputed bout against Usyk would take priority if Joshua was to waive his rematch agreement.

The 32-year-old admitted that he could consider stepping aside if the offer was right, and Fury has urged his British rival to get out of his way so he can face Usyk for all four heavyweight belts.

“I’m not going to give an opinion because he’ll end up seeing this interview and not stepping aside. I want him to step aside so that I can absolutely batter Oleksandr Usyk,” Fury told iFL TV.

“If he does, he does, if he doesn’t, he doesn’t. One thing I will say is get the f*** on with it. Either take your money and f*** off or fight the man. Either way, one or the other.

“I’m focused on me at the moment. F*** opponents, I don’t need to focus on opponents. I’ve just won the biggest trilogy in the history of mankind and I’m not interested in thinking about opponents. It’s Christmas time, I’m enjoying myself.

“I remember when I was fat as f***, 28 stone, Joshua sent me a message and went ‘get fit you fat f***’ and he also said to me ‘let’s see who loses first fat boy’. Game on. I think he’s already lost twice and I’ve still got that big fat zero.”

