Germany will supply anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in policy switch

Germany has announced it will approve the delivery of anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine for the first time – marking a major policy shift.

Defence minister Christine Lambrecht made the announcement at a US-hosted meeting of 40 nations coordinating military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“We decided yesterday that Germany will facilitate the delivery of Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine,” Ms Lambrecht said at Ramstein military base, according to the script of her speech.

The meeting will “focus on doing things to generate additional capability and capacity for the Ukrainian forces”, according to the US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin.

France is delivering Caesar cannon with a range of 25 miles (40km) and Britain has provided Starstreak anti-air missiles and tanks.

Germany was widely criticized earlier this year for its refusal to provide only non-lethal supplies, as Ukrainian cities buckled under Russia’s air and ground offensive. The country has a long-standing policy of not exporting arms to war zones.

But once Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade, Berlin changed tack, sending arms and ramping up defense spending. Initially, Germany had contributed only 5,000 helmets to Ukraine’s defense, a move that was widely derided.

Ukraine has called for heavier military support

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock had previously said in response to criticism that her country is “looking closely with our partners at how we can support Ukraine in the future more intensively, and more coordinated because they have a right of self defense and we will support this.”

Throughout the conflict, Volodmyr Zelensky has pleaded with world leaders to provide Ukraine with weapons.

“My agenda is very simple. It only has three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons, and weapons,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters earlier this month.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, also at the meeting announced the United States’ pledge of additional military support to Ukraine.

Germany has received criticism for not providing more military support to Ukraine

“As we see this morning, nations from around the world stand united in our resolve to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s imperial aggression,” Mr Austin said at the start of talks in Germany.

“Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here.”

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned that Ukraine needed more security assistance – now – to help it defend against an unfolding and potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east. He said the coming weeks were “critical.”

“Time is not on Ukraine’s side,” Mr Milley said during closed-door remarks provided to reporters traveling with him. “The outcome of this battle, right here, today, is dependent on the people in this room.”

