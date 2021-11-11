Germany warned Covid death toll could double as millions remain unvaccinated

With a third of its population unvaccinated and millions stubbornly unwilling to get inoculated, a vulnerable Germany has been hit hard by a record-breaking rise in COVID-19 infections – an ominous surge that has filled hospitals amid a dire forecast that the death rate could soon double.

The Robert Koch Institute that a record 50,196 people had been infected in the previous 24 hours, or a record 249 new infections per 100,000 people. That was the fourth straight daily record and up sharply from 39,676 new infections set a day earlier. It was also nearly double the 33,949 from a week ago. A total of 97,198 have died in Germany from COVID-19, including 235 on Wednesday.

“We’re worse off than we were a year ago… and we’re now facing a real emergency situation,” said Germany’s leading virologist Christian Drosten in his daily podcast. He predicted Germany could end up with at least another 100,000 COVID-19 related deaths if the country doesn’t tighten protective measures and improve its low vaccination rates.

“We’ve got 15 million people who actually could have been and should have been vaccinated by now,” said Drosten, referring to the 30 per cent of German adults who have declined government invitations for free shots. “The way out of this pandemic is so obvious. We’ve got to close the vaccination gap.”

Vaccine hesitancy has long been a problem in Germany – along with neighboring German-speaking populations in Austria and Switzerland, where between 30 and 34 per cent of the populations remain unvaccinated. Unsurprisingly, case numbers are rising sharply in all three countries right now. The German government hoped that 85 per cent of its population would be vaccinated by now but is far below that target, stalled at 67 per cent.

Germany was once considered a posterchild for its initial success in containing the pandemic and shielding its public from higher death rates seen elsewhere.

But when it comes to vaccination rates, Germany lags far behind the UK, France and Spain, where about 80 per cent have been vaccinated.

In Germany the anti-vaxx movement has been especially vocal, fuelled by determined conspiracy theorists, “Querdenker” (mavericks) demonstrations, and the far-right Alliance for Germany (AfD) party – although their co-leader Alice Weidel announced on Thursday she has been infected and will stay in quarantine.

Even pop stars such as Nina and Germany’s star football player, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, have expressed doubts in public about the safety and efficacy of vaccinations. Scepticism about drugs have lingered for decades in Germany, where memories of the birth defects from the “Contagan” or Thalidomide scandal in the late 1950s remain strong.

There is no requirement for medical staff or nursing home workers to be vaccinated and in many cases, because of the country’s strict data-protection rules, employers are not even allowed to ask their staff if they have been vaccinated. A growing chorus of political leaders and ethics experts are calling for mandatory vaccinations for medical and nursing home staff members.

“We’ve got to get the country in shape for the coming winter,” said Olaf Scholz, the country’s designated chancellor, in a speech in parliament on Thursday. “The virus is still among us and is a threat to the health of all our citizens.”

While Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a 72-year-old with a history of heart problems, announced he was cancelling all in-person meetings and events, the state premier of hard-hit Saxony in eastern Germany, Michael Kretschmer, said Germany should cancel all its popular Christmas markets because hospitals were reaching their capacity limits.

“You just can’t imagine how anyone could be standing outside having a good time at a Christmas market this year and sipping mulled wine while medical staff in hospitals are going all out with their last reserves to keep people alive,” said Kretschmer.

Even though most German lawmakers are focused on putting together a new coalition government by the end of November after September’s elections, the newly formed centre-left coalition proposed a draft law on Thursday to reintroduce free COVID-19 testing and mandatory daily testing for staff and visitors at nursing homes.

The one consolation in Germany is that the number of deaths has fallen – experts say it’s thanks to vaccinations – from the peak of about 1,000 per day in late January to between 200 and 250 per day currently.

While most Germans are opposed to new lockdowns that throttled Europe’s largest economy at times in the last 18 months, some state leaders are on the verge of once again introducing tougher restrictions – especially against unvaccinated people.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn recently.

