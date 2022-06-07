Germany vs England prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?

Germany will be out for a measure of revenge over England on Tuesday, after the Three Lions ended Die Mannschaft’s Euro 2020 hopes last summer.

Since then, Hansi Flick’s side have embarked on a 10-match unbeaten streak, with the latest of those a draw against Italy at the weekend – while England suffered defeat to Hungary.

Harry Kane remains four goals short of Wayne Ronney and the all-time England scoring record, while elsewhere players on both sides will be keen to stake a claim for a World Cup place.

Whether the rivalry between the nations leads to an improvement in performance remains to be seen, after low-key showings last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.

When is Germany vs England?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 June.

Where can I watch it?

All England’s Nations League encounters will now be shown for free on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 platform.

What is the team news?

Germany could make changes after the draw with Italy but Marco Reus is not yet expected to return. Premier League-based duo Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz are two of those who could come into the team.

England are without Phil Foden (Covid) and James Justin (knock), but Fikayo Tomori could be ready to return. Reece James and Raheem Sterling are two who could start after not being in the side for the defeat to Hungary.

Predicted line-ups

GER – Neuer, Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Havertz

ENG – Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, James, Rice, Phillips, Trippier, Saka, Kane, Sterling

Odds

Germany 24/19

Draw 43/18

England 28/11

Prediction

Germany to inflict a second straight defeat onSouthgate’s side to show further why the timing of the fixtures is a farce. Germany 3-1 England.

