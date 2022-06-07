Germany vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England will hope to bounce back from defeat to Hungary when they play their second of four Nations League fixtures across a couple of weeks, facing Germany this time in Munich.

Gareth Southgate’s side disappointed in the 1-0 weekend loss, while Germany were held by Italy in a 1-1 draw.

Die Mannschaft are unbeaten in 10 across competitive and non-competitive games, dating back to a 2-0 defeat in June last year – by England, coincidentally enough, at Euro 2020.

Their only two big tests since then, though, have resulted in draws against Netherlands and the Azzurri last time out.

Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.

When is Germany vs England?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 7 June.

Where can I watch it?

All England’s Nations League encounters will now be shown for free on Channel 4. The game can also be streamed via the All 4 platform.

What is the team news?

Germany could make changes after the draw with Italy but Marco Reus is not yet expected to return. Premier League-based duo Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz are two of those who could come into the team.

England are without Phil Foden (Covid) and James Justin (knock), but Fikayo Tomori could be ready to return. Reece James and Raheem Sterling are two who could start after not being in the side for the defeat to Hungary.

Predicted line-ups

GER – Neuer, Kehrer, Sule, Rudiger, Raum, Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala, Havertz

ENG – Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, James, Rice, Phillips, Trippier, Saka, Kane, Sterling

Odds

Germany 24/19

Draw 43/18

England 28/11

Prediction

Germany to inflict a second straight defeat onSouthgate’s side to show further why the timing of the fixtures is a farce. Germany 3-1 England.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Germany vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight