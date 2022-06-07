Germany vs England LIVE: Nations League build-up and team news ahead of clash in Munich

Southgate: ‘Germany are still the benchmark for success in world football’

England face Germany in Munich this evening for their second Nations League game of this international break, with both sides aiming to bounce back to winning ways.

While the Three Lions suffered a chastening 1-0 defeat to Hungary, Italy held Germany to a 1-1 draw despite failing to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

When England and Germany met a year ago at Euro 2020, it was Gareth Southgate’s side who triumphed 2-0, en route to their run to the final.

This time around there’s rather less at stake but Harry Kane remains four goals short of Wayne Rooney and the all-time England scoring record, while elsewhere players on both sides will be keen to stake a claim for a World Cup place.

Follow all the build-up and then the live action from Munich below:

Show latest update 1654608913 More goals needed says Southgate England boss Gareth Southgate has called on his attacking players to start scoring more goals as the Three Lions are currently reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling to put the ball in the back of the net. The Three Lions are looking to respond after a 1-0 defeat to Hungary last Saturday – a game which saw Kane drop deeper to get on the ball and Sterling remain on the bench throughout. Of the current England squad only three players have five goals or more at the international level with those being Kane (49), Sterling (19) and Harry Maguire (seven). “What is clear is that in terms of goals, we are heavily reliant on Raheem [Sterling] and Harry [Kane],” Southgate said. “There are opportunities for others to step into that fold, because the squad we have got with us, I think Harry Maguire is the next in terms of goals scored. “We do need those attacking players in particular to step forward and start to give us threats from other areas. Bukayo Saka has started to do that and Mason Mount has got the odd goal, but that is the challenge now for this whole group.” Michael Jones 7 June 2022 14:35 1654608359 Southgate on Germany England boss, Gareth Southgate, has been speaking about tonight’s Nations League clash with Germany and what he is expecting from the game. “This will be a brilliant test of what we’re about and where we are at, at this particular moment in time.” he said. Michael Jones 7 June 2022 14:25 1654607939 England looking to bounce back England’s run of 22 games unbeaten, excluding the penalty shootout loss in the Euro 2020 final to Italy, cam to an end on Saturday after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Hungary in their Nations League opener. Gareth Southgate’s men never really kicked into top gear and were second best on a night where Southgate handed debuts to James Justin and Jarrod Bowen. Justin picked up a knock at the end of the first half and had to go off but Bowen was England’s brightest attacking spark playing on the right side of a forward three along with Harry Kane and Mason Mount. The deciding moment in the game came after Gareth Southgate’s triple substitution which introduced Reece James who gave away a penalty kick shortly afterwards. Dominik Szoboszlai guided it home superbly and Hungary held on to their slender lead to beat England for the first time in 60 years. The Three Lions will want to bounce back against Germany tonight with Southgate expected to make a few changes to the starting XI as he continues to look at the players in his squad with an eye on the World Cup this winter. Michael Jones 7 June 2022 14:18 1654602054 England vs Germany Welcome to The Independent’s build-up and live coverage of England’s clash with Germany in Munich this evening. The two sides are set to renew their rivalry this evening, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both. Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit. That last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around. Stay with us for all the build-up and then live coverage of the game itself. Luke Baker 7 June 2022 12:40

