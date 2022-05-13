Germany train attack: Six people injured as knifeman stabs passengers and police probe ‘terror link’

German police are investigating after six train passengers were injured in an apparent random knife attack on Friday, which detectives said may be linked to Islamist terrorism.

The train was traveling near the city of Aachen, in the far west of the country, when a man began attacking fellow passengers “randomly and arbitrarily”, state interior minister Herbert Reul said.

An Iraqi-born man has been arrested in relation with the attack.

Police said the 31-year-old suspect had been overpowered by a police officer who happened to be on the train, and two other passengers.

Six people were wounded but only four needed hospital treatment and were being looked after locally. None of them were said to be in a critical condition.

Mr Reul said it was a “gruesome crime that was stopped in an enormous act of courage”.

The interior minister added that the suspect was already known to authorities. However, he added that authorities have not confirmed that the suspect had an Islamist motive for the attack.

There were about 270 passengers on the train at the time of the attack.

More follows…

