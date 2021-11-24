The German Football League (DFL) has rejected a call to halt the Bundesliga season for several weeks because of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The DFL, which runs the top two Bundesliga divisions, was responding to a call from the president of second-tier club Erzgebirge Aue to stop play until December.

Helge Leonhardt said football needed to be a role model and put people’s safety first to reduce the risk of further infections and decrease the burden on the German health system.

“The DFL has noted the comments of the president of Erzgebirge Aue,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that any future measures would follow the advice of state authorities.

“The approved line of all 36 clubs [in the top two divisions] since the beginning of the pandemic has always been to act based on state guidelines.”

The DFL added: “A self-imposed blanket lockdown in the sense of an interruption of the season is not an issue.”

Germany registered a record 66,884 new coronavirus infections and 335 more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths close to 100,000, figures from the Robert-Koch-Institute of infectious diseases showed.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Germany rejects calls to pause Bundesliga amid rising Covid cases