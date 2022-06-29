German police confirm arresting suspect after severed head was left on court’s steps

German police have confirmed on Tuesday evening (28 June) a 38-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a human head found the same day on the steps of a courthouse in Bonn.

A police spokesman said: “A passerby informed us that they had found a human body part at the entrance of the court….shortly after the call we arrived here and found a man nearby. We questioned him and then arrested him as a possible suspect in connection with the head that was left here”.

A body the police believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred meters away near the Rhine River.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.