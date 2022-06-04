German emergency services attend crash site after train derails, killing at least four

Posted on June 4, 2022

At least four people have been killed and 30 were injured after a train derailed in Bavaria, south east Germany on Friday (3 June).

The crash happened shortly after the train left Garmisch-Partenkirchen on the way to Munich at around 1:15pm local time.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the incident was “shocking” and that his thoughts were with relatives of the victims.

