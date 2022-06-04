The woman whose childhood portrait graced the label of Gerber baby food for nearly 100 years has died, the company announced.

Ann Turner Cook was 95, Gerber said on Friday.

“Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies,” the company said in a statement.

Cook became the face of Gerber after a neighbour, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a sketch of the then-5-year-old and submitted it to a contest.

The image, of a happy baby with rosy cheeks, was a hit with consumers, and the company trademarked it in 1931.

Despite its ubiquity in grocery stores across the US, the identity of the Gerber Baby was a secret until the late 1970s. Some had even speculated it was actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Instead, Ann Turner Cook was revealed as the person behind the logo.

She was an English teacher and mystery novelist in Tampa, Florida.

“If you’re going to be a symbol for something, what could be more pleasant than a symbol for baby food?″ she told the Associated Press in 1998. “All babies are appealing. The reason that drawing has been so popular is the artist captured the appeal that all babies have.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Gerber Baby’ Ann Turner Cook dead at 95