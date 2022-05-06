Georgia judge won’t block Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election

A Georgia administrative judge has rejected a challenge to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility to appear on the ballot for re-election by a group of voters who’d argued she had engaged in insurrection in the days leading up to the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot on Friday said Ms Greene, a first-term Republican, should be permitted to run for second term after hearing arguments from Ms Greene’s attorney and lawyers representing a group of Georgia voters, backed by the good government group Free Speech for People.

Under Georgia law, he will submit his findings to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who will ultimately decide if Ms Greene will appear on the ballot.

With additional reporting by agencies

