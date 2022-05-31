George W Bush’s attorney general signals support for banning AR-15 ‘killing machines’

George W Bush’s attorney general has appeared to support US President Joe Biden and others in calling for a ban on AR-15s after 21 people were killed with the weapon in Uvalde, Texas.

Speaking with CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday, former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales said AR-15s were “killing machines” and echoed comments made by Mr Biden a day earlier saying there was “no rational basis” for owning such a weapon.

“The AR-15, these are killing machines,” said Mr Gonzales, although he admitted that a complete ban on the firearm was unlikely.

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are currently engaged in negotiations on gun legislation, although it remains unclear what can be achieved.

Mr Gonzales added that it was “possible we might get some movement” on restricting or banning the weapon, however.

“No matter what it is with respect to assault weapons or any other kind of weapon,” he said during the interview, “you have millions of these weapons already in the hands of gun owners in this country so there are limitations”.

The former attorney general suggested raising the legal age for buying a gun to 21, as well as the introduction of tougher background checks in states with looser gun laws.

“I think what we ought to focus on is what is possible, what is really possible, as opposed to going for something that has absolutely no chance of being passed in the law,” he added.

During the shooting on 24 May, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos used an AR-15 to kill 19 children and two adults at the Robb Elementary school.

Texas authorities said the attack took place days after Ramos’s 18th birthday, when he was believed to have purchased the weapons and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition – more than a typical US soldier takes into combat.

Mr Biden said on Monday that those who say they need AR-15 rifles to “take on the government” are “wrong” and that “it makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire up to 300 rounds”.

