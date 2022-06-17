George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes

George Russell has been warned that Lewis Hamilton hasn’t lost a step despite a poor start to the 2022 season.

The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race and trails him by 37 points in the standings.

Hamilton has also been cast 88 points adrift of his title rival a year ago, Max Verstappen, amid consistent technical problems with his Mercedes.

But Daniel Ricciardo believes Hamilton is still more than capable of challenging at the very front end of the grid.

“I definitely think Lewis is as capable as ever. We all knew George was quick, and it was just how quick is he? How good is he? And he is proving he is very good,” the McLaren driver said.

“But I also wouldn’t count Lewis out for having the ability to win this weekend for example. I don’t think he has lost anything, no, not at all.”

For Ricciardo, the eight-time race winner is under pressure to deliver with McLaren following an underwhelming one-and-a-half seasons with the British team.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently said that Ricciardo has not met his expectations, casting doubt over the former Red Bull driver’s deal which runs until the end of 2023.

Ricciardo, speaking in his role as ambassador for crypto trading app and web3 platform OKX, said: “I would be more surprised if I was coming, say 13th, and everyone is like, ‘Dan’s killing it this year’.

“I know the team cares about me and therefore there is an expectation as to where I can perform and where my ability lies, so with Zak’s comment, I am well aware of how I am doing and I take it as a roundabout way of a compliment because he also believes I can be doing better.

“I am my biggest critic and I don’t take that stuff to heart. A bit of pressure is good. It is not something I take personally or negatively.”

