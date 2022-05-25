George Russell reveals disagreement with new F1 rule

George Russell has revealed he disagrees with F1’s new rule that each team has to give their junior drivers at least two FP1 sessions this season.

Williams gave Nyck de Vries the opportunity to practice at the Spanish Grand Prix, while Red Bull handed a session to Juri Vips.

However, Russell feels the opportunities given to the young racers will hinder them because of the pressure it puts on their shoulders.

He said: “I think, slightly counter-intuitively, I personally don’t think it’s correct to be getting drivers in for FP1 to showcase what they can do in front of the world in 60 minutes, in 10 laps in a car they have barely driven, and be judged off this.

“And this is speaking from my own experience of the number of FP1 sessions. You know the pressure will be immense – now we are putting even more pressure on these guys to go out there and try and prove them[selves].

“They will always be judged on how they get on. But that’s just the way the game is at the moment.”

Russell’s Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton agreed with his compatriot that the new rule is not a good idea.

“You look sometimes further down the order that they just send a driver out on light fuel and it’s not a lot of laps, maybe 20 or so laps, it’s a lot of pressure,” he said.

“It can be a fun opportunity but I don’t think they should be judged on that, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Russell and Hamilton enjoyed an improved weekend at the Spanish GP in Barcelona as they came third and fifth respectively.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen won his third race of the season to take the overall lead in the drivers standings, six points ahead of Charles Leclerc.

