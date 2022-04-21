George Russell lifts lid on working relationship with Mercedes ‘captain’ Lewis Hamilton

George Russell maintains there will be “no hard feelings”, despite results, between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton due to the seven-time world champions status as “captain” of Mercedes .

In his first season racing for German manufacturers Mercedes, Russell sits nine points ahead of Hamilton in the Driver’s Championship after three races.

Russell, who spent three seasons with Williams, insists that his fellow Brits standing within the team leaves no doubt as to who is the leader, regardless of where the pair finish on race day.

“I think because we’re at just different stages of our career, there’s no hard feelings either way,” Russell told Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

“From my side, I’m 24 years old going up against the greatest of all time, if he were to finish ahead of me, obviously I don’t like it but I’m not going to cry and sulk about it.

“I think equally from Lewis’ side, he’s achieved so much – he’s a seven-time world champion, he’s got all the records.

“You see it sometimes when you’ve got two drivers who are at the same stage of their career… In the back of all drivers’ minds they’re fighting for that top leadership spot, whereas for both of us, there isn’t that because Lewis has been here for so long.

“I’m the new kid within the team and I’m not going to go out there trying to be the leader of the team when I’m going up against the greatest of all time who’s been here for 10 years. He’s like the captain of the team and that’s how it should be.”

Formula One returns for the fourth race of the season at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

