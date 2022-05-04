George Eustice says Tories have done ‘what we can’ for cost of living crisis

George Eustice has suggested the Conservatives have “done what we can for now” to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The environment secretary was questioned over whether the government will provide more help for those struggling with rising prices ahead of the local elections on Thursday (5 May).

“We may need to consider some other measures, we’ve never ruled that out,” Mr Eustice said.

“But what we are clear on is that we’ve done what we can for now and some of the measures we’ve already announced are still to take effect.”

