George Clooney Takes A Hilarious Dig At Ben Affleck’s ‘Batman’; Quips ‘He’s Got Nothing On Me!’

From Michael Keaton to Robert Pattinson, we saw many actors taking on the role of the cape crusader. While many successfully stepped into the shoes of the dark knight, many just came off as plainly terrible at playing a vigilante in Gotham. However, many would collectively agree that George Clooney takes the cake in the latter case. George Clooney would likely bed to differ.

The 61-year-old actor recently attended the opening of the Roybal Film and Television Magnet where he took a dig at Ben Affleck’s Batman with a hilarious self-deprecating joke. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the event, George Clooney said, ”You don’t look at actors and think education,” he says in the video, before continuing. You don’t look at me and think he is educated. You look at me and just think, ‘oh he’s just the best Batman’.”

Also See: Ben Affleck To Reprise The Role Of Batman In Jason Momoa Starrer ‘Aquaman 2’; Later Shares His Excitement

Naturally, there was a chorus of laughter from the crowd. George’s Batman & Robin is not often considered as a huge failure in the franchise and was heavily criticized for tampering with the seriousness of the genre by including unnecessary comical elements. However, George has seemingly taken it in his stride.

After someone from the crowd suggested Ben Affleck’s name, the veteran actor quipped, ”Ben Affleck? He’s the best available one,” he added, ”Really though, Ben Affleck, really? He’s got nothing on me!” Ben Affleck is all set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Also See: Batman Catches A Break! Ben Affleck Passed Out On Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez Is His Best Meme Yet

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : George Clooney Takes A Hilarious Dig At Ben Affleck's 'Batman'; Quips 'He's Got Nothing On Me!'