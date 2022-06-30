George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite as a divorced couple in Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reunited as a divorced couple in the new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, set to land in theatres on 21 October this year.

The two Oscar-winning actors – who appeared together in the Oceans heist movies – play a separated couple flying to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they did by getting married too soon.

The pair concoct a plan to ruin her wedding by stealing the ring but begin to doubt their decision and whether they should trust their daughter’s judgment.

