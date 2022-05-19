George Bush confuses Ukraine for Iraq as he condemns Putin’s invasion in speech

George W Bush made an unfortunate gaffe on Wednesday (18 May) as he condemned the “brutal invasion of Iraq”, before correcting himself to say he was denouncing the invasion of Ukraine.

The former US president was speaking at an event on elections at the presidential centre in Dallas.

“The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq… I mean of Ukraine,” Bush said, before laughing it off and blaming his age for the mistake.

“Iraq, too. Anyway. I’m 75,” he added, shrugging.

