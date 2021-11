The editor of the Daily Mail group of newspapers is stepping down from his job, it was revealed in an email to staff.

Geordie Greig will be leaving the role by the end of the week, Lord Rothermere wrote.

He will be replaced by Ted Verity as editor of Mail Newspapers with responsibility for Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and You magazine.

More to follow

