Geoffrey Cox claimed he “does not believe” he breached MPs’ rules — despite footage appearing him to show undertaking external work from his Commons office.

In a statement, the former Tory attorney general also revealed the party’s chief whip advised him it was “appropriate” to vote via a proxy from the Caribbean in April while advising the government of the British Overseas Territory on a corruption case.

“Prior to his visit to the BVI, he consulted the chief whip specially on this issue and was advised that it was appropriate,” the statement on his website added.

After Labour demanded a probe into whether Mr Cox broke Commons rules on a separate occasion in September amid claims he used his parliamentary office to carry out private work for the BVI government, the Tory MP said he will co-operate with any investigation.

The statement added: “As for the allegation that he breached the parliamentary code of conduct on one occasion, on 14 September 2021, by being in his office while participating in an online hearing in the public inquiry and voting in the House of Commons, he fully understands that the matter has been referred to to the parliamentary commissioner and he will fully cooperate.

“He does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgment of the parliamentary commissioner or of the committee on the matter.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Geoffrey Cox: Tory MP ‘does not believe’ he broke rules after using Commons office for second job in Caribbean