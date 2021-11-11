Geoffrey Cox news – live: MPs ‘earned millions from second jobs’ as Johnson insists UK ‘not remotely corrupt’

Related video: Geoffrey Cox accused of working second job from Commons office

Tory MPs have been accused of raking in more than £1m in consultancy fees as pressure builds on Boris Johnson over Westminster “sleaze”, with the former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox at the centre of the row over his work for the British Virgin Islands.

Labour published an analysis overnight showing Conservative MPs received more than £1.7m in consultancy fees since the start of the year, with one in seven taking money from outside interests. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, said it showed there was “something rotten” at the heart of the Tory Party.

The prime minister has insisted that Britain is not “remotely a corrupt country”. His remarks on Wednesday followed the decision last week to order his MPs to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules by creating a Tory-dominated committee – a move that provoked outrage at Westminster.

Show latest update 1636617600 Boris Johnson insists Britain ‘not remotely corrupt country’ Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain is not “remotely a corrupt country” amid continuing fallout over the conduct of some MPs, scrutiny over politicians’ second jobs and concerns over sleaze in politics. The prime minister’s remarks on Wednesday followed the decision last week to order his MPs to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules by creating a Tory-dominated committee – a move that provoked outrage at Westminster. Despite accusations of “corruption” and the Conservatives dipping in the opinion polls, Mr Johnson twice declined to apologise for his role in the politically toxic row when tackled on the issue at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 11 November 2021 08:00 1636617174 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the ongoing Westminster sleaze row. Tom Batchelor 11 November 2021 07:52

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Geoffrey Cox news – live: MPs ‘earned millions from second jobs’ as Johnson insists UK ‘not remotely corrupt’