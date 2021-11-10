Geoffrey Cox has broken rules if he used Commons office for second job, Cabinet minister says

Geoffrey Cox has broken Commons rules if he used his Westminster office for his second job working for the British Virgin Islands, a Cabinet minister says.

A video has emerged of the Tory MP taking part in a meeting remotely from what appears to be his Commons rooms – triggering a Labour request for an inquiry by the standards commissioner.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, stressed he was not talking about any individual case, but – asked if an MP should use their office for a second job – he replied: “No.”

He added: “Whether it’s your parliamentary office, or any other parliamentary stationery, or anything that’s funded or supported by the taxpayer, of course that should not be used.

“I think the rules on the use of parliamentary property, or your letters or letter heads or stamps or anything like that, I think the rules are clear. And of course, all MPs will be expected to observe that at all times.’

Asked what should happen if an MP has used their office for a second job, Mr Javid said: “It should be independently judged by the parliamentary standards commissioner.

“If there are particular cases, then I would trust the commissioner to look at that and come to the right decision.”

The comments come after the Cox controversy took a significant twist, after it initially appeared he had not broken any Commons rules – despite working and voting from the Caribbean earlier this year, during lockdown.

A video, uncovered by The Times, shows the former attorney general leaving his office during a September meeting for about 20 minutes, before returning and offering his apologies.

“Forgive my absence during some of the morning, I’m afraid the bell went off,” he says – appearing to refer to the Commons division bell that alerts MPs that it is time to vote.

Sir Geoffrey has failed to respond to the allegation that he carried out outside legal work from his Commons office. He is said to be “abroad” and has not been contacted.

