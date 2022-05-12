Gene Hackman delights movie fans with very rare public sighting

Gene Hackman has made a rare public appearance, and delighted movie fans in the process.

The actor, who is 92, attended a show in Santa Fe’s Lensic Center for Performing Arts titled Broadway Confidential.

It was billed as “an evening” with former SNL star Ana Gasteyer and Sirius XM Radio Host Seth Rudetsky.

Rudetsky excitedly shared a photo of himself alongside Gasteyer and Hackman on Twitter, writing: “Look who came to our show in Santa Fe! GENE HACKMAN!!!!! Ah!!!! The Posiedon Adventure!!! My fave!”

Since retiring from acting in 2004, Hackman, who lives in Santa Fe, has removed himself from the public eye, with many of his fans expressing concern about him. However, this photo has encouraged Hackman’s fans that the actor is OK, with many stating that he looks healthy.

“What an honor!” one fan tweeted, adding: “He’s been retired from acting for a long time, but I’ve heard so many stories about him enjoying his life in Santa Fe. How great that he came to see your show. He looks fabulous.”

Another added: “Oh wow, one of the greatest actors of the last 50 years (and arguably ever). Great to know that he’s still going strong even if we’re not lucky enough to have him on one screens anymore.”

“He looks like he’s enjoying life to the fullest,” yet another Hackman fan replied, stating: “So nice to see a photo of him after so long!”

Gene Hackman made a rare public sighting

Hackman’s extensive list of credits include The French Connection, The Conversation, Superman, Mississippi Burning and Unforgiven.

His final roles before his retirement were The Royal Tenenbaums, Runaway Jury and Welcome to Mooseport.

He is considered one of the greatest actors of all time.

