Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

TV star Gemma Collins has claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio once had her thrown out of a club in Los Angeles for saying hello to him.

Collins told The Sun that she was at DiCaprio’s private members club when she spotted him, said hello, and was subsequently asked to leave the premises.

“He looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was hello. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out. I thought, ‘You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!’” Collins said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Gemma Collins says Leonardo DiCaprio had her ‘thrown out’ of LA club