'Gehraiyaan': First Look At Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday Starrer Is Out; To Release On Amazon Prime Video

We finally have details for Shakun Batra’s next film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The highly anticipated film is titled Gehraiyaan. Produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Jouska Films, the film is a romance drama revolving around relationships. It promises to delve, as the title suggests, into the depths of modern relationships. If the gist of the film excites you, wait till you see the teaser. The film’s first look is out and it offers a sneak peek into what’s in store. Gehraiyaan which also casts Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivital roles will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

In the first teaser, characters played by Deepika, Dhairya, Ananya and Siddhant seem to be navigating complex relationships. We also get a glimpse of Deepika and Siddhant’s characters kissing along with some dramatic moments. Check out the cryptic teaser here:

Over the weekend, Deepika Padukone shared a behind the scenes look at the film.

While the plot of the film hasn’t been revealed, director Shakun Batra offered a few details about the upcoming film. “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe,” he explained.

Karan Johar who is on board as a producer revealed, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”

Gehraiyaan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

