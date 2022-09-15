The 7th season of Koffee With Karan is currently underway and several celebs like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and several more have come to the Koffee couch. There were rumours that even though Shah Rukh Khan refused to come on Karan Johar’s talk his wife Gauri Khan will be coming on the show and will also talk about the arrest of her son Aryan Khan. Now Khan herself has confirmed that she will indeed be coming on the show and also who will be accompanying her.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Gauri spoke about her excitement to grace the Koffee couch and said, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘ is Netfiix’s reality show and revoles around the lives of Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sachdev, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari. Gauri Khan has been a close friend with all four and also made appearances on their show.

So far actors like, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani- Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khattar-Siddhant Chaturvedi have come on the show.

Source Link : Gauri Khan Confirms She Will Appear On Koffee With Karan After Shah Rukh Khan Turns Down Karan Johar's Invite